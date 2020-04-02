Number of non-EU workers employed in RO doubles in 2019

Over 21,300 non-EU citizens were working legally in Romania in the first nine months of last year, twice as many as in the same period in 2018, data from the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), quoted by Economica.net, shows.

And yet, 97,000 jobs remained vacant despite the managers actively seeking to fill the positions, according to the National Employment Agency.

In 2019, the Government gave the employers the green light to bring in 30,000 non-EU workers, twice as many as in 2018 and the largest number since 2014, in response to the local labor shortage.

For 2020, the contingent has been maintained at 30,000. Most non-EU citizens working in Romania in 2017 came from China, Turkey, the Philippines and Vietnam.

According to the most recent data from Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), most of the permanent non-EU workers in Romania were between 18 and 34 years old and came from China, Turkey, the Philippines and Vietnam.

(Photo: Pixabay)

