On October 17, Door to Romania, in partnership with Andreea Memet Law Office, hosted its inaugural event in Bucharest, attracting expats interested in learning more about life, business, and residency in Romania. Held at Stamina Workspace, the evening offered valuable insights on living costs, visa options, business relocation, and more, all aimed at helping attendees make informed decisions about their journey in Romania.

The event was not only a chance to learn but also a unique networking opportunity, bringing together individuals with diverse backgrounds and goals. Throughout the evening, Door to Romania’s team shared practical advice on navigating Romania’s residency processes, with tips and tricks on how to stay legally in the country while working towards long-term residency or even citizenship.

Attendees also had the chance to explore the financial benefits of Romania, such as low business taxes, affordable living costs, and the freedom that comes with Schengen access. Many were eager to learn about Romania’s role as a gateway to Europe, offering benefits like tax-free pensions for retirees and favourable conditions for entrepreneurs looking to establish a business in the EU.

“We were thrilled to see so many people eager to learn about what Romania has to offer,” said Alexandra Ilie, Senior Lawyer at Door to Romania. “From affordable living to business opportunities, Romania is an attractive option for expats, and we’re here to guide them through every step of the process.”

The gathering also shed light on the digital nomad visa, a solution for remote workers looking to live in Romania. This visa provides a flexible pathway for individuals from various nationalities to experience life in Romania while taking advantage of the country's infrastructure and connectivity.

For Door to Romania, this event was just the beginning. The company plans to host more gatherings in the future, creating a community for expats in Romania and providing continuous support for those considering a life in this dynamic country. With tailored services for retirees, entrepreneurs, and remote workers, Door to Romania is committed to making the transition to European residency as smooth as possible.

The team at Door to Romania looks forward to helping more expats discover the benefits of Romanian residency and explore the country’s rich culture and opportunities. For more information on future events or residency services, please contact Door to Romania through their website.

Door to Romania’s first event marks the start of an ongoing effort to connect with expats and help them find their place in Europe. The positive feedback from attendees highlights the demand for such services, and Door to Romania is poised to become a trusted resource for those looking to make Romania their new home.

