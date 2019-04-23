Survey: 7 out of 10 Romanians made a donation in the past two years

Seven out of ten Romanians have made a donation in the past two years, the Romanian Individual Philanthropy Monitor 2019 revealed.

The survey was conducted this spring by Exact Business Solutions on a sample of 1,132 respondents representative at an urban level. The respondents are internet users, aged 18 to 60, with pre-graduate and graduate education.

“In 70% of the cases the act [of donating] is a spontaneous one, and only 10% of those who donate plan such an action,” Julien Zidaru, managing partner of Exact Business Solutions, explained.

Among the top six causes Romanians said they were involved with, four are related to healthcare and the other two to underprivileged or orphan children.

“Given the background of medical services in Romania and the type of campaigns that enjoyed a high visibility, the public’s empathy towards life-threatening health problem and the situation of children is not surprising,” Zidaru commented.

At the same time, the survey revealed that 86% of the donations made go towards local causes, 12% towards both local and international causes, while only 2% towards international causes.

