Doing business in the UAE: Travel, accommodation, and practical insights

The UAE sounds like a synonym for global trade ambitions, cutting-edge infrastructure, and an expanding calendar of international industry events. At the same time, it offers a distinctive blend of efficiency and lifestyle. For those looking to combine client hosting with unique local experiences, options such as elite rentals yachts Dubai bring business networking to the water — against the backdrop of Dubai’s skyline.

This guide offers practical advice on travel, accommodation, and local know-how to help professionals navigate business life in the Emirates smoothly and successfully.

Entry and Travel Logistics

Are you planning your first visit to the UAE or returning for another round of meetings? In either case, here are a few practical details to make your agenda easier to manage.

Visa rules

Most EU and Schengen nationals don’t need to worry about getting a visa in advance — you’ll receive a visa on arrival that allows you to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days within any 180 days. However, ensure your passport is valid for at least six months from entry. If the Emirates has become a regular stop — for both business and the occasional relaxing on the rented yacht — a multiple-entry visa or even a residence permit via a free zone setup might give you more freedom to come and go as needed.

Where to land and why it matters

Dubai International (DXB) is still the main gateway for international business travel — centrally located and well connected to Downtown, DIFC, and other key commercial areas. Abu Dhabi International (AUH) is a solid alternative if your day takes you to Saadiyat or Yas Island, or anywhere near the capital’s energy and finance zones.

What’s the Best Way to Move Around?

Taxis are clean, reliable, and metered — available directly outside arrivals. For more control, download Careem (a local alternative to Uber, also offers business-class options). Hotel transfers are efficient but often overpriced. Renting a car can be worth it for those planning cross-emirate travel, especially between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. And just like yacht rental services, car rental is easy to arrange — there’s no shortage of platforms and providers ready to set you up within minutes. Driving is straightforward, with signage in English and good highway infrastructure.

Where to Stay Without Losing Time or Focus

The UAE has no shortage of business-friendly places to stay — from sleek hotels, especially if you're relying on concierge help, meeting space, or fast check-ins, to fully serviced apartments with a kitchen, laundry, workspace, and often lower rates. The only thing left is to pick your area wisely:

Downtown Dubai & DIFC. It is perfect if you’re spending your days in meetings. You will be within walking distance from offices, coworking spaces, and after-hours venues;

Business Bay. It is just across from Downtown, a solid mix of upscale hotels and serviced apartments for a good value;

Dubai Marina & JLT. It is better for longer stays or those mixing business with more leisure. The area offers a lot of relaxed paces, easy beach access, and plenty of cafés for informal meetings. It’s also the city’s go-to spot for luxury yacht rental, which adds a nice touch if you’re hosting clients off the clock;

Saadiyat Island (Abu Dhabi) is the top pick if you’re in the capital. It’s close to ministries, banks, and major project headquarters, with high-end hotel options.

Many booking platforms now bundle extra services, such as airport transfers, dry cleaning, and even access to gyms and spas. Don’t hesitate to ask what’s included — you never know, there might be a surprise waiting, like a free breakfast or a deal to get a rental yacht.

The Local Know-How

Before you zip up your carry-on and hit the tarmac, a few last details can save you time and stress. First — timing. The UAE calendar dances to the rhythm of the moon. Many public holidays shift from year to year, so check the dates before you book. Second — dress the part. The business environment here is polished and put together. Lightweight suits, buttoned collars, and closed shoes will do you more favors than you think — not just in meetings but in how you're received overall. Third — stay mindful in public. The UAE is modern, open, and global-facing, but there are lines you don't want to cross like alcohol, photos, public behavior. That said, few places are as welcoming once you show basic respect.

