Photo exhibition, documentary look at phenomenon of migration from urban to rural areas in Romania

În cautarea paradisului pierdut (In search of the lost paradise), a documentary film looking at the phenomenon of reverse migration from urban to rural areas, will be screened in Bucharest this week.

The film highlights the experiences of those who decided to reconfigure their lives and leave the urban environment for the rural one. The process of adapting to this new social, cultural, and economic context was documented in the villages of Șomartin (Sibiu county) and Jurilovca (Tulcea county) through a set of 16 interviews and eight videos with people who have settled in these villages in the last five years. The research process was led by anthropologists Bogdan Iancu and Alexandru Vartej, who collaborated with the video team of the project: direction and image - Andrei Dudea, sound - Dan Dobre, editing - Maria Balanean.

The project also includes an exhibition gathering photos and personal stories illustrating the transition from urban to rural, as well as the photo and video materials made by the project team.

The screenings take place on November 7 at the Goethe Institute, on November 9 at Random House, and on November 11 at the Czech Center. The screenings on November 7 and November 11 are followed by discussions with director Andrei Dudea and anthropologist Alexandru Vartej. The screening on November 9 is followed by a community meal.

The exhibition is open from November 9 to November 17 at Random House.

Access to all events is free.

(Photo: Cristiana Verbină - open call În căutarea paradisului pierdut, courtesy of the organizers)

