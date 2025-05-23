Romania's largest integrated livestock farm DN AGRAR reports solid Q1 results 

DN AGRAR Group (BVB: DN), Romania's largest integrated livestock farm and leading producer of cow milk, closed the first quarter of 2025 with a turnover of RON 51 million (EUR 10 million), an increase of approximately 27% compared to the same period last year.

The growth was fueled by an increase in both the volume of milk delivered and the selling price of milk.

The company's net profit reached RON 14 million (EUR 2.8 million), reflecting a 78% increase, with a strong net profit margin of 28%, supported by operational efficiency and favourable market conditions.

The company's market capitalisation is RON 251 million (EUR 50 million), after the price of its shares rose by 3.3% y/y.

DN AGRAR is confident in the pace of execution across all major initiatives and will present further details on May 26, when the company will publish the Strategy for 2025-2030.

