 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania's largest integrated livestock farm DN AGRAR reports solid Q1 results 

23 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

DN AGRAR Group (BVB: DN), Romania's largest integrated livestock farm and leading producer of cow milk, closed the first quarter of 2025 with a turnover of RON 51 million (EUR 10 million), an increase of approximately 27% compared to the same period last year. 

The growth was fueled by an increase in both the volume of milk delivered and the selling price of milk.

The company's net profit reached RON 14 million (EUR 2.8 million), reflecting a 78% increase, with a strong net profit margin of 28%, supported by operational efficiency and favourable market conditions.

The company's market capitalisation is RON 251 million (EUR 50 million), after the price of its shares rose by 3.3% y/y. 

DN AGRAR is confident in the pace of execution across all major initiatives and will present further details on May 26, when the company will publish the Strategy for 2025-2030.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania's largest integrated livestock farm DN AGRAR reports solid Q1 results 

23 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

DN AGRAR Group (BVB: DN), Romania's largest integrated livestock farm and leading producer of cow milk, closed the first quarter of 2025 with a turnover of RON 51 million (EUR 10 million), an increase of approximately 27% compared to the same period last year. 

The growth was fueled by an increase in both the volume of milk delivered and the selling price of milk.

The company's net profit reached RON 14 million (EUR 2.8 million), reflecting a 78% increase, with a strong net profit margin of 28%, supported by operational efficiency and favourable market conditions.

The company's market capitalisation is RON 251 million (EUR 50 million), after the price of its shares rose by 3.3% y/y. 

DN AGRAR is confident in the pace of execution across all major initiatives and will present further details on May 26, when the company will publish the Strategy for 2025-2030.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 May 2025
Macro
Romania's next government will have tight deadline for budget consolidation plan
23 May 2025
Politics
Nicușor Dan to be sworn in as Romania’s president on Monday
22 May 2025
Culture
Famous Constanța Casino on Romanian Black Sea coast opens for visitors after renovations
22 May 2025
Events
Metallica brings ‘M72’ tour to Bucharest’s National Arena in 2026
22 May 2025
Defense
Russian military services reportedly hacked surveillance cameras on Romanian, NATO borders to spy on shipments
22 May 2025
Politics
Nicușor Dan officially confirmed as Romania's next president
22 May 2025
Sports
New golf club to officially open near Bucharest as largest in Southeastern Europe
22 May 2025
Politics
Romania’s Constitutional Court rejects George Simion’s request to annul presidential election