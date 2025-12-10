Europe’s largest dairy milk producer, listed at the Bucharest Exchange, is boosting its processing capacity

DN Agrar Group (BVB: DN), one of the leading integrated agrifood companies in Romania and the largest dairy milk producer in Europe, announced the financing plan for the development of a skimmed milk and cream processing facility, a strategic project supporting the group’s growth objectives for the 2025 - 2030 period.

“According to the 2025 - 2030 Development Strategy published in May, DN Agrar aims to reach an annual milk production of 150 million litres, with the potential to expand to 200 million litres, supported by operational growth and value-chain optimisation. With additional production capacity and operating in a market where raw milk prices are among the lowest in Europe, we have assessed how to make better use of our growing output. Thus, the planned facility will allow us to transform part of our raw milk into higher-value products such as milk fats, including cream and skimmed milk intended for industrial applications,” explained Peter de Boer, CEO of DN Agrar Group.

The investment of EUR 3.5 million will be financed using a credit facility from Exim Banca Românească.

The project financing and the related terms and conditions are subject to the approval of the shareholders at the General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for January 16th, 2026.

In the first nine months of 2025, the company made total investments of RON 42 million (EUR 8 million) already in the Straja and Lacto Agrar farms.

DN Agrar is reportedly preparing for the transfer from the secondary AeRO market to the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a process that could take place either in the fourth quarter of 2026 or at the beginning of 2027.

DN Agrar Group has a market capitalisation of RON 440 million (EUR 88 million) and is 67.75% controlled by the Dutch group AM Advies, owned by the de Boer family. The price of DN shares rose by 83% y/y.

The company had reported record results for the first nine months of 2025. Its turnover rose by 25% y/y to RON 158 million (EUR 30 million), while its net profit doubled to RON 43 million ()EUR 8 million), backed by herd expansion to 17,000 cattle, leading to higher milk deliveries of 52 million liters in the first 9 months of the year (up by 11% y/y), and a higher average selling milk price.

(Photo source: the company)