Romania’s largest integrated livestock farm and leading producer of cow milk DN AGRAR, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the ticker DN, announced its 2025–2030 Development Strategy and the goal of doubling its EBITDA.

The medium-term plan is built around five strategic pillars, namely expansion of existing business lines, diversification of revenue streams, sustainable growth, digitalization and cost optimization, as well as value creation for shareholders.

At the heart of this plan is a significant investment in expanding milk production capacity, with the goal of reaching an annual output of 150 million liters across six high-efficiency farms by 2030, doubling the estimated milk production for 2025.

“Our goal is to become a regional leader in premium dairy and food production by developing industrial clusters that combine dairy farming, vegetable production, biogas and composting facilities, vertical wheatgrass farms, and greenhouse horticulture,” said Jan Gijsbertus de Boer, Chairman of the Board, DN AGRAR Group.

The company is kicking off five major projects in 2026, along with a biogas facility in 2027. A new 5,000-head cattle facility with a projected daily milk output of 150,000 liters is also in the works. It will include a vertical farm producing 25% of the animal feed onsite. Construction is set to begin in 2026, with full operations by 2029.

Portfolio diversification, a new dairy farm, and greenhouse vegetable cultivation are currently under analysis.

The new strategy will be handled by a newly-structured executive management team, which will also be looking into M&A markets. The team consists of Peter de Boer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Adina Trufaș, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Deputy CEO, Mihaela Nicula, Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The current CEO, Jan Gijsbertus de Boer, will transition to the role of Strategic Advisor to the CEO and will continue as Chairman of the Board, ensuring continuity in strategic leadership.

(Photo source: DN Agrar)