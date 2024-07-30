Diviodent: The immaculate smile, a key element for a photogenic appearance. 3 solutions for radiant smiles at summer parties

News from Companies

According to a survey conducted by Diviodent, the sole importer of Opalescence professional whitening systems, the global leader in professional teeth whitening, 88% of women believe that a white and radiant smile is important and very important for a photogenic appearance in photos.

Studies show that a smile is not just an expression of happiness but is correlated with overall health. Smiling reduces stress, lowers blood pressure, strengthens the immune system, and contributes to a longer, healthier life. Additionally, several studies confirm that people who smile are perceived as more attractive.

Nearly unanimously (99%), participants in the survey believe that smiling influences mood. When asked, "What is the first thing you notice when meeting someone?" 81% of respondents answered, "facial expression, whether they smile or not," while 12% noticed clothing and accessories.

While 8% of respondents do not wish to improve their smile, more than half (56%) are dissatisfied with the shade of their teeth, 22% want to improve the shape or alignment of their teeth, and 40% aim to enhance their overall oral health.

"As we progress into summer, especially in August, the number of social events increases, whether it's weddings, parties, gatherings with friends, festivals, or vacations. Summer brings many special occasions, and during these moments, a white and radiant smile can make a difference in both self-confidence and the impression we leave on others. We observe increased demand for teeth whitening procedures during this period, both in-office and at home. It’s natural, considering that summer is the season when we smile more, and we want every moment to be perfectly captured. A healthy and radiant smile becomes the star accessory for each of us," says Diana Baltac, co-founder of Diviodent.

How to Prepare Your Radiant Smile for Summer Parties: 3 Effective Solutions

Globally and in Romania, among the most popular and effective teeth whitening products are those from the Opalescence range, the world leader in dental whitening.

The best-selling product in Diviodent's portfolio in 2023 and the first half of 2024 was the Opalescence PF 16% Patient Kit, a personalized teeth whitening system highly appreciated by dentists. The top products in Diviodent's portfolio are completed by Opalescence Toothpaste and Opalescence Boost PF 40%, an intensive tooth whitening treatment performed only in dental offices and recommended by a dentist.

"Of course, in the long term, it is important to maintain proper oral hygiene, visit the dentist regularly, and avoid foods and drinks that can stain teeth. But if we want to quickly improve the appearance of our smile, teeth whitening remains the most effective method. And it is becoming increasingly popular. While in-office teeth whitening involves applying a strong whitening gel and is considered the most effective whitening method, at-home teeth whitening involves wearing a customized whitening tray with a lower concentration gel than that used in the office. This is a very convenient and easy-to-use solution," adds Mihaela Radu, co-founder of Diviodent.

According to the two founders, the most well-known and requested teeth whitening solutions from the Opalescence range include:

- Opalescence PF 16% Patient Kit**: a home whitening gel based on carbamide peroxide containing potassium and fluoride to reduce tooth sensitivity.

- Opalescence Go**: pre-filled whitening trays that are applied directly to the teeth and are very easy to use.

- Opalescence Boost PF**: a hydrogen peroxide-based gel used in the dental office whitening procedure to provide rapid whitening results.

"Opalescence Whitening Toothpaste, which contains fluoride and helps prevent cavities, is extremely useful for maintaining a bright smile. We are not talking about an overnight whitening effect but a gradual improvement over time," adds Diana Baltac.

*Survey conducted online between March 8-18, 2024, on a representative sample of 250 women of all ages.

**Survey conducted online nationwide between May 5 and June 5, 2023, on a sample of 428 women of all ages.

About Diviodent

Diviodent is a distributor of consumables and dental whitening systems for dental offices and individuals and the exclusive importer of Ultradent Products in Romania.

Active in the Romanian market since 2004, Diviodent is led by entrepreneurs Diana Baltac and Mihaela Radu.

Diviodent distributes consumables through two main channels. In the B2B segment, supplies for dental offices are primarily delivered through a specialized network of distributors built and consolidated over 20 years of activity. Following promotional events aimed at the end consumer, the share of online sales on the dentalmall.ro site is significantly increasing.

__

*This is a Press release.