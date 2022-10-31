Construction of Bucharest’s District 6 food bank nears completion

The construction works on District 6’s food bank are 80% completed, and the bank is to open next year, Bucharest’s District 6 City Hall announced.

The bank, located at 236 Calea Giulești, will also work as a social canteen.

The products donated by large retail chains will be stored at the venue, helping the local authorities offer warm meals and food packages to those in need while also helping combat food waste, the District 6 City Hall explained.

The District 6 authorities are currently offering food packages but at their own expense and to a low number of beneficiaries. “We also receive donations but not enough because we don’t have where to store them safely,” the City Hall explained in a Facebook post.

The establishment of the food bank will lower the local budget costs on supporting low-income people and families and alleviate the pressure on the social services of the District 6 Social Assistance and Child Protection Department and partner NGOs.

Some 300 residents of District 6 receive daily meals at the social canteen in the neighborhood of Crângași. These are children or young people up to 25 years old who are in school and come from low-income families or are low-income elderly. The number could go up significantly once the food bank opens, with the elderly receiving low pensions, and single-parent families or where parents are unemployed set to benefit from project.

(Photo: Albertshakirov | Dreamstime.com)

