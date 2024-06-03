Events

Disney in Concert coming to Bucharest in October

03 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Six artists from Romania, together with a symphony orchestra, will bring Disney characters to life during the Disney in Concert show at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. The event is scheduled for October 13, and tickets can already be purchased online. 

Alina Sorescu, Dalma Kovacs, Julie Mayaya, Florin Ristei, Liviu Teodorescu, and Vlad Miriță will go on stage alongside the Valahia Symphony Orchestra, led by Matthew Freeman.

The show will take the public on a journey through Disney's most memorable songs, scores, and movie moments, including The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Frozen, or Beauty and the Beast.

Tickets can be purchased online from Iabilet.ro or authorized points of sale.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Disney in Concert coming to Bucharest in October

03 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Six artists from Romania, together with a symphony orchestra, will bring Disney characters to life during the Disney in Concert show at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. The event is scheduled for October 13, and tickets can already be purchased online. 

Alina Sorescu, Dalma Kovacs, Julie Mayaya, Florin Ristei, Liviu Teodorescu, and Vlad Miriță will go on stage alongside the Valahia Symphony Orchestra, led by Matthew Freeman.

The show will take the public on a journey through Disney's most memorable songs, scores, and movie moments, including The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Frozen, or Beauty and the Beast.

Tickets can be purchased online from Iabilet.ro or authorized points of sale.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 June 2024
Transport
Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct Bucharest-Baku flights
03 June 2024
Entertainment
Bucharest City Hall announces extra public transport services for Coldplay concerts
03 June 2024
Transport
Romania confirms EUR 224 mln long-distance train contract with Polish PESA
31 May 2024
Culture
Romanian actor Ioachim Ciobanu starring in Netflix series “Eric” alongside Benedict Cumberbatch
31 May 2024
M&A
Italian group Intesa Sanpaolo enters top 10 of banks in Romania after First Bank acquisition
31 May 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom becomes largest electric mobility player in Romania after Renovatio Asset Management acquisition
31 May 2024
Tech
Europol conducts largest operation against bot systems in several EU countries, including Romania
31 May 2024
Tech
Survey: 54% of jobs in Romania likely to be augmented by generative AI, 4% fully or partially displaced