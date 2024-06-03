Disney in Concert coming to Bucharest in October

Six artists from Romania, together with a symphony orchestra, will bring Disney characters to life during the Disney in Concert show at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. The event is scheduled for October 13, and tickets can already be purchased online.

Alina Sorescu, Dalma Kovacs, Julie Mayaya, Florin Ristei, Liviu Teodorescu, and Vlad Miriță will go on stage alongside the Valahia Symphony Orchestra, led by Matthew Freeman.

The show will take the public on a journey through Disney's most memorable songs, scores, and movie moments, including The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Frozen, or Beauty and the Beast.

Tickets can be purchased online from Iabilet.ro or authorized points of sale.

(Photo source: the organizers)