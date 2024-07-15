Romania’s Dino Parc on the podium in ranking of best amusement parks in Europe

Dino Parc Râșnov, the open-air museum in central Romania and the largest dinosaur park in southeastern Europe, has made it to the podium of the Best Amusement Parks ranking compiled by European Best Destinations. The Romanian park is at number 3 on the list, after Disneyland in Paris, France, and Europa-Park in Rust, Germany.

"Located near Râșnov Medieval Fortress, in the heart of Transylvania, the park has an area of 4 hectares and hosts over 120 scientifically certified dinosaurs, life-size reproduced according to the latest paleontological discoveries," European Best Destinations noted in its presentation.

The website also mentions other fun facts about the Dino Parc, including the playgrounds for children, tree houses with science exhibitions, an open-air cinema, a 9D cinema, adventure trails, a laser maze, unique exhibitions, and more interactive areas.

"At Dino Parc Râșnov is exhibited the reproduction of the largest flying animal in the world, Hatzegopteryx thambema, which could go around the earth in flight without stopping, but also a real meteorite, extremely rare, discovered in Romania. Here you will also find Seismosaurus, the huge sauropod 45 meters long, which used to create a small earthquake at every step," the same source said.

Plus, visitors can also see an interactive volcano that simulates an eruption and a moving platform that simulates three types of earthquakes.

Adrian Apostu, General Manager of Dino Parc Râșnov, commented: "We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award, and we are proud to be among the top parks in Europe. This recognition is proof of the hard work of the entire Dino Parc team. We have brought a unique concept to Romania, and together, we have managed to create, on a larger scale than others abroad, an exceptional destination that offers memorable experiences to families from all over the world."

According to park representatives, with an impressive annual visitor count of almost half a million, Dino Parc Râșnov is the most visited theme park in Romania.

"Our presence in the top 3 amusement parks in Europe consolidates our leading position in the Romanian top tourist destinations category and contributes significantly to the attractiveness of the Râșnov-Brașov-Bran area, showing the huge impact Dino Parc has at local and national level. We will continue our efforts for its development, that's why we are considering new investments aimed at exhibiting the largest animatronic dinosaurs, installing exclusive playgrounds, but also setting up new exhibition spaces, in collaboration with prestigious partners from the country and abroad," added Adrian Apostu.

The complete ranking of Best Amusement Parks published by European Best Destinations is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dino Parc Rasnov)