Romania’s dinosaur park in Râșnov wins “Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award”

Romania’s Dino Parc Râșnov, the largest dinosaur park in Southeastern Europe, has won the “Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award” for the first time.

Opened in 2015, the park quickly became a top destination for families with children in the area. This year, Dino Parc Râșnov surpassed the milestone of 3 million visitors in its 8 years of activity. During the same period, the largest dinosaur park in Southeastern Europe doubled its area, reaching 4 hectares, and now features over 120 life-sized reproduced dinosaurs.

As of 2023, the park ranks 1st in the top theme parks in Romania, according to Tripadvisor.

The “Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award” distinction is granted by Tripadvisor, the largest international tourist recommendations platform, based on reviews left by travelers worldwide. It is the second award obtained by Dino Parc Râșnov this year, by visitors’ vote, following the Destination of the Year 2023 award in the “Fun and Adventure Parks” category.

The park currently has 120 life-sized dinosaurs, an earthquake platform, a volcano simulating an eruption, workshops for children held in the park, and an open-air cinema. Moreover, all exhibits and exhibitions in the park are scientifically certified and created in partnership with the National Museum of Natural History “Grigore Antipa,” the University of Bucharest, the Romanian Geological Institute, the Szekler National Museum, the Brasov County Museum of History, and domestic and international private partners.

“We thank Dino Parc visitors for their appreciation and we are happy to see how much this space is loved, and that the work of the entire team is validated. In everything we do, we aim to offer a unique experience to those who cross our threshold, always putting our visitors first and constantly bringing new attractions and life-sized exhibits to the park. This is why, in recent years, we have managed to climb to the top of the most visited tourist attractions in Romania,” said Adrian Apostu, the manager of Dino Parc Râșnov.

The “Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award” adds to the list of achievements of Dino Parc Râșnov, which is ranked in the top 50 destinations for children and families in Europe and in the top 10 most visited places in Romania, according to Google Maps.

(Photo source: Rasnov Dino Park press release)