Dimri delivers two more residential blocks, reaching over 500 apartments in Bucharest Ghencea complex

Israeli real estate developer Dimri has completed and handed over two new apartment blocks in its large-scale Dimri Residence Ghencea project in western Bucharest, marking another major milestone in the complex’s development. With this stage, the project has reached 536 completed apartments, housing more than 1,400 residents.

The two new buildings, part of the second phase of construction, add 161 fully finished apartments to the complex, including mainly two-room units as well as studios and three-room apartments, the developer said.

These are in addition to the 344 apartments previously delivered in the first phase.

Dimri Residence Ghencea offers residents modern facilities such as swimming pools, playgrounds, green areas, and retail spaces. The swimming pool serving the first phase is already operational, while the one for the newly completed blocks is set to open by the end of this year.

Dimri Residence Ghencea is designed to be developed on a total area of ​​13 hectares, to include approximately 25 blocks and over 2,000 apartments.

Eight buildings are already in various stages of development. Currently, two new blocks are in the final stages of completion and will add another 192 homes to the project’s portfolio starting next year.

Dimri’s medium-term plan also includes additional swimming pools, commercial and office spaces, a supermarket, and fitness and leisure areas, designed to create a complete urban community.

Founded over 30 years ago, Dimri is one of Israel’s largest real estate developers, with a market capitalization of around EUR 2 billion and residential projects housing more than 60,000 people. In Romania, the company is also developing new projects in Pipera and near Carol Park in Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)