Real Estate

Compa kicks off second phase of residential project in Romania’s Sibiu

21 October 2025

Compa Group, one of the largest manufacturers of automotive components in the country, has started the second phase of Arsenal Residence, a residential complex located near the Sub Arini Park in Sibiu, in central Romania.

The total investment exceeds EUR 30 million, and follows the company decision to diversify into the real estate market, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The project has a total area of ​​almost 30,000 sqm and is divided into three development phases. The first phase, already completed, includes four buildings with ten apartments each.

The second phase, which is 30% sold, includes four buildings with 17 apartments each, alongside several commercial spaces.

The third phase, currently under design, will add residential spaces and offices.

The complex includes underground and above-ground parking with elevator access and an urban square that creates a connection between the Sub Arini Park and the residential area.

(Photo source: Sandra Dragojlovic/Dreamstime.com)

