Prosecutors detain young man who was planning to sell drugs at Romanian seaside festival

A 22-year-old man was detained for 24 hours on Tuesday, July 2, after police officers discovered a big quantity of drugs in his car, and then other quantities of drugs at his home. Prosecutors at the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) had information that the young man was planning to sell the drugs at a music festival happening at the Romanian seaside this weekend.

DIICOT said in a press release that investigations revealed that the man was selling drugs in the seaside resorts of Constanta and Mamaia. “In order to communicate with people who wanted to buy drugs, the defendant used encrypted apps to hide his criminal activity and hinder his identification and prosecution,” DIICOT said.

Having information that the 22-year-old was planning to sell a large quantity of drugs, police officers and DIICOT prosecutors organized an action for catching him in the act. Thus, they stopped the man in traffic on July 1, while he was heading to the city of Mangalia at the Romanian seaside, and checked his car. They found 502 tablets of ecstasy, 472 grams of amphetamine, 374 grams of MDMA, 0.5 grams of ketamine and 1.4 grams of cocaine in the car.

Then, they went to search the man’s home as well, and there they found 668.3 grams of amphetamine, 42.4 grams and 20 tablets of MDMA, 9.8 grams of ketamine, 79.8 grams of cannabis, 2 grams of marijuana, a scale, two grinders, a laptop, a mobile phone, and RON 8.450 and EUR 160.

“Following house searches, it was found that most of the drugs discovered in the building where the man was living without legal forms had already been portioned to be sold to the people coming to Constanta in a very large number in the period July 4-7 for a music festival,” DIICOT also said. The prosecutors didn’t name the event but a big music festival happening this weekend at the Romanian seaside is Neversea.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Diicot.ro)