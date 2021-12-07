Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Romania’s Digital Nation selected for the Google.org Impact Challenge funding

12 July 2021
Romania’s Digital Nation is one of the 13 organizations selected for the 2021 Google.org Impact Challenge for Central and Eastern Europe. The successful organizations, coming from 11 countries, will benefit from a total of EUR 2 million in Google.org grants for charitable projects promoting inclusive economic growth and creating equal chances for everyone to succeed in the digital world.

The other 12 organizations are from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia. The brightest ideas were selected by a regional panel of experts and were officially announced at the yearly Three Seas Summit.

Digital Nation pitched a unique solution that aims to boost the economic recovery in CEE through digital inclusion. Specifically, its solution lab addresses the twin problems of severe digital divide in the resource-limited SMB sector and the limited access of young learners from mid and small cities to employment and freelancing opportunities, according to a press release.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to help boost the impact of both SMEs and young professionals in CEE. The matchmaking platform we’re building aims to support 15.000+ small companies in the region to join the European digital single market and help over 50.000 young professionals learn IT skills and land their first professional experience within the next five years. We’re so excited to scale up and collaborate with other countries in the region to drive sustainable growth in the CEE digital sector,” said Paul Apostol, Digital Nation founder.

The Google.org 2021 CEE Impact Challenge is the second grant secured by Digital Nation in the past three years.

(Photo source: Digital Nation)

