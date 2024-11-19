M&A

Dental imaging network DigiRay expands in Romania with third acquisition

19 November 2024

Radiology and dental tomography network DigiRay has acquired the three Maraffka clinics in Ploiești, a city 60 km north of Bucharest.

This is DigiRay's third acquisition after buying the Dental Scan centers in Bucharest in 2021 and YTS Dental View in Oradea, in northern Romania, this year.

DigiRay (Clinică Dentară S.A) was founded in 2011 by doctor Cristian Pop in Zalău. Investment fund Black Sea Fund has held a majority stake in the company since 2023.

With the recent acquisition, DigiRay owns a network of 31 dental imaging centers and a dental laboratory in Cluj-Napoca, covering 19 cities in the country: Bucharest, Bacău, Baia Mare, Bistrița, Botoșani, Brăila, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Craiova, Galați, Oradea, Ploiești, Pitești, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Târgu Mureș, and Zalău.

This year, the management expects a turnover of EUR 7.6 million, up 52% from last year, when the company had a turnover of about EUR 5 million. The company also reached 184 employees this year.

"The acquisition of the Maraffka dental radiology centers in Ploiești supports our objective of serving an increasing number of patients in as many cities in Romania as possible. This step is also part of our strategy of continued growth and development, both through greenfield projects and acquisitions, and we will continue this process in 2025 as opportunities arise. We will continue to dedicate ourselves to excellence in dental radiology, thus strengthening the trust of patients and dentists in our services," said Iulian Nica-Șerban, Chief Executive Officer of DigiRay.

Black Sea Fund (BSF) is an investment fund established in 2018. The fund had an investment budget of EUR 43 million and has so far invested in Intermedio General Group S.A. (Theta), DigiRay, D-Toys, and Kids Element (Gymboland). It is mainly interested in fast-growing, medium-sized companies, and the investment per company is between four and eight million euros. Black Sea Fund has the European Investment Fund as its main investor, with resources from the Regional Operational Program co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund.

(Photo: Vitezslav Vylicil/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

