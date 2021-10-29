Romanian telco group Digi Communications wins auction for frequency bands in Portugal

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

BVB-listed Romanian telecommunications operator Digi Communications (DIGI) announced that, on October 27, 2021, its subsidiary Dixarobil won an auction for frequency bands and will begin providing services in Portugal. The company will pay a EUR 67.34 mln fee, according to Ziarul Financiar.

"The decision will allow the Group to expand its activities in the Portuguese telecommunications market, to provide quality, accessible communications services based on the latest technologies," Digi said in a report.

The Portuguese Telecommunications Authority (ANACOM) completed the tender to allocate frequencies in the bands of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2.1 GHz, 2.6 GHz and 3.6 GHz.

ANACOM declared Dixarobil the winner of the frequency use rights in the bands 900 MHz (2x5 MHz), 1800 MHz (2x5 MHz), 2.6 GHz (2x5 MHz FDD and 25 MHz TDD), 3.6 GHz ( 40MHz). The allocation of the use rights will be made by a final decision of the Board of Directors of ANACOM.

Digi Communications is the largest cable operator in Romania, with activities in Hungary, Spain and Italy.

Digi has a market capitalisation of almost RON 4 bln, and its shares rose by 14.4% YTD.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Digi)