 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania’s Digi signs long-term infrastructure sharing contract with Spanish Telefonica

11 July 2024

The Spanish subsidiary of Romania’s quadruple play telecom group Digi Communication (BVB: DIGI) announced it signed a 16-year contract with Spanish Telefonica Moviles Espana to share the mobile spectrum owned by them in Spain, in the 3.500 MHz frequency band for 16 years starting January 2025, in addition to the existing MVNO agreement under which Digi’s Spanish subsidiary already delivers mobile telecom services using Telefonica’s network.

The agreements are subject to customary closing conditions, such as obtaining the applicable regulatory approvals. 

Digi Spain Telecom, the Spanish subsidiary of Digi Communications, concluded last December a spectrum transfer contract for the acquisition of spectrum licenses providing for the use of a set of frequency blocks from Xfera Moviles (part of the MasMovil Spain Group) for EUR 120 million. The frequency blocks are in the bands of 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, and 3,500 MHz.

Following the purchase of spectrum licenses in Spain, the conclusion of the agreements announced on July 10 will enable Digi to execute an efficient and timely transition of its mobile telephony business in Spain from a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) to a mobile network operator (MNO) and to roll-out its own mobile network. 

In addition, Digi Spain has concluded a new fixed broadband bitstream wholesale agreement with Telefónica (NEBA) for a period of 10 years (with the possibility to extend the term).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Digi)

