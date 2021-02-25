Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/25/2021 - 08:15
Capital markets

RO telecom group Digi posts higher revenues but lower net profit in 2020

25 February 2021
Digi Communications (DIGI), a telecom group with operations in Romania, Hungary, Spain, and Italy and the parent company of RCS&RDS, reached EUR 1.3 billion in revenues, in 2020, according to the company’s preliminary annual financial results.

The company increased revenues by 8.1% compared to 2019. Its adjusted EBITDA went up 7.5% compared to the previous year, to EUR 480 mln.

However, the group’s net profit went down 60% year-on-year, to EUR 16.4 mln, mainly due to higher financing costs.

The net financing costs in 2020 reached EUR 143 mln, 70% higher compared to 2019. At the operational level, the number of total services provided to customers (revenue generating units – RGU’s) went up by 12%, to 18.1 million RGUs from 16.1 million RGUs in December 2019.

Significant increases in RGUs were achieved, primarily organically, for the main business lines: pay-tv services (cable-tv and direct-to-home) went up 12% to 5.7 million RGUs, fixed internet clients increased by 18% to 4.3 million RGUs, and mobile communications services went up 13 to 6.4 million RGUs.

The group invested a total of EUR 371 million in 2020 for network development in Romania, Spain, and Hungary, aiming to consolidate and expand its 4G and 5G networks and further roll-out the fiber optic infrastructure. Digi Communications is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of EUR 714 mln.

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

