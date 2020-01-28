Romania’s telecom group Digi refinances debt under EUR 800 mln bond issue

Digi Communications, the Dutch-based investment vehicle that owns the Romanian telecom operator RCS & RDS, launched on January 27 an offer of senior secured bonds worth EUR 800 million. The bond issue has two maturities: 2025 and 2028.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe will coordinate the bond placement which is addressed to qualified institutional investors.

At the same time, Digi Communications initiated total repayment of the EUR 550 million bonds maturing in 2023, which pay a 5% yearly coupon bonds, including EUR 22.3 mln representing the early repayment premium and interest.

In parallel, Digi group aims to reimburse in advance two other loans, namely EUR 88.9 mln contracted in 2016 with BRD-Groupe Societe Generale, Citibank, ING Bank and UniCredit Bank as lead managers, and a EUR 73.4 mln credit facility contracted in 2018 with Citibank and ING Bank as the lead managers.

The new securities will be guaranteed with senior collateral by the company and its subsidiaries DIGI Tavkozlesi es Szolgaltato and Invitel Tavi Zrt in Hungary and Digi Spain Telecom.

The bonds will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

