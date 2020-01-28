Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 08:06
Business
Romania’s telecom group Digi refinances debt under EUR 800 mln bond issue
28 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Digi Communications, the Dutch-based investment vehicle that owns the Romanian telecom operator RCS & RDS, launched on January 27 an offer of senior secured bonds worth EUR 800 million. The bond issue has two maturities: 2025 and 2028.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe will coordinate the bond placement which is addressed to qualified institutional investors.

At the same time, Digi Communications initiated total repayment of the EUR 550 million bonds maturing in 2023, which pay a 5% yearly coupon bonds, including EUR 22.3 mln representing the early repayment premium and interest.

In parallel, Digi group aims to reimburse in advance two other loans, namely EUR 88.9 mln contracted in 2016 with BRD-Groupe Societe Generale, Citibank, ING Bank and UniCredit Bank as lead managers, and a EUR 73.4 mln credit facility contracted in 2018 with Citibank and ING Bank as the lead managers.

The new securities will be guaranteed with senior collateral by the company and its subsidiaries DIGI Tavkozlesi es Szolgaltato and Invitel Tavi Zrt in Hungary and Digi Spain Telecom.

The bonds will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 08:06
Business
Romania’s telecom group Digi refinances debt under EUR 800 mln bond issue
28 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Digi Communications, the Dutch-based investment vehicle that owns the Romanian telecom operator RCS & RDS, launched on January 27 an offer of senior secured bonds worth EUR 800 million. The bond issue has two maturities: 2025 and 2028.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe will coordinate the bond placement which is addressed to qualified institutional investors.

At the same time, Digi Communications initiated total repayment of the EUR 550 million bonds maturing in 2023, which pay a 5% yearly coupon bonds, including EUR 22.3 mln representing the early repayment premium and interest.

In parallel, Digi group aims to reimburse in advance two other loans, namely EUR 88.9 mln contracted in 2016 with BRD-Groupe Societe Generale, Citibank, ING Bank and UniCredit Bank as lead managers, and a EUR 73.4 mln credit facility contracted in 2018 with Citibank and ING Bank as the lead managers.

The new securities will be guaranteed with senior collateral by the company and its subsidiaries DIGI Tavkozlesi es Szolgaltato and Invitel Tavi Zrt in Hungary and Digi Spain Telecom.

The bonds will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 January 2020
Social
Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study
10 January 2020
Politics
Romania's president and PM agree on early elections
10 January 2020
Entertainment
Box office revenues stagnate in Romania. Top-grossing movies in 2019
10 January 2020
Business
Romanian toy sharing startup raises EUR 162,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
09 January 2020
Sports
Two Romanians drive over 11,000 km to the coldest village on Earth in a Dacia Duster
09 January 2020
Justice
Romanian teacher sentenced to 8 years in jail for receiving EUR 200 bribe

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40