Romanian group Digi, one of the fastest-growing mobile operators in Spain

Romanian group Digi Communications, controlled by local investor Zoltan Teszari, has reached almost two million users in Spain, being one of the main winners of the portability, which allows clients to switch from one network to another while keeping their mobile phone number, according to the Spanish media.

“The big positive surprise of 2019 was DIGI, the Romanian operator which, due to the capillary of its network of thousands of proximity shops and aggressive tariffs, managed to win the trust not only of immigrant customers, but also of national customers and is close to reaching 2 million customers,” Spanish newspaper El Pais wrote, according to Economica.net.

Digi has been operating in Spain since 2008 and recorded the second-fastest growth in 2019, after MasMovil, according to the Spanish media, which estimates that the Romanian group has reached top 5 telecom operators on this market.

According to the latest financial report of Digi Communications, the Digi Spain subsidiary had 68,000 subscribers for fixed line services and about 1.73 million clients for mobile services, as of September 30, 2019, up from 1.21 million one year earlier.

The group’s revenues in Spain reached EUR 138 mln in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Digi Communications also operates in Romania, Hungary and Italy.

In Romania, the group is the biggest fixed internet and cable TV provider and the fourth-biggest mobile operator.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]