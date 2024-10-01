 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania's major telco Digi redeems EUR 450 mln bond

01 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The telecommunications company Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI) announced on September 30 that its Romanian subsidiary has fully redeemed the EUR 450 mln bond maturing in January 2025 and holding a 2.5% coupon, Ziarul Financiar reported.  

In June this year, ING Bank supported Digi Romania and Digi Communications in arranging a credit facility worth EUR 150 mln for a period of 3 years to be used to repay the group's bonds.

In May, Digi reached an agreement to get indirect majority control of Telekom Romania Mobile – the local mobile operator and the last asset of the Greek group OTE that took over the country's incumbent telecom group, Romtelecom, in a process initiated in 1998.

However, the deal is still being evaluated by the Competition Council.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania's major telco Digi redeems EUR 450 mln bond

01 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The telecommunications company Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI) announced on September 30 that its Romanian subsidiary has fully redeemed the EUR 450 mln bond maturing in January 2025 and holding a 2.5% coupon, Ziarul Financiar reported.  

In June this year, ING Bank supported Digi Romania and Digi Communications in arranging a credit facility worth EUR 150 mln for a period of 3 years to be used to repay the group's bonds.

In May, Digi reached an agreement to get indirect majority control of Telekom Romania Mobile – the local mobile operator and the last asset of the Greek group OTE that took over the country's incumbent telecom group, Romtelecom, in a process initiated in 1998.

However, the deal is still being evaluated by the Competition Council.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 October 2024
Energy
US EXIM approves USD 99 mln loan to support development of small modular reactor in Romania
01 October 2024
Tech
Starlink conducting tests in Romania to boost coverage of satellite internet coverage
01 October 2024
Defense
NATO’s AWACS surveillance aircraft patrolling Romania’s airspace
01 October 2024
Healthcare
Children from Gaza receive treatment in Romanian hospitals
01 October 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest remains Romania's most active region for residential projects in 2024
01 October 2024
Politics
US visa-free travel possible for Romanians in 2025 as refusal rate drops below 3%, ambassador says
30 September 2024
Transport
Fresh snow falls on Romania's Transfăgărășan and Transalpina mountain roads
30 September 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom acquires PV projects in Romania from Danish Jantzen Renewables