Romania's major telco Digi redeems EUR 450 mln bond

The telecommunications company Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI) announced on September 30 that its Romanian subsidiary has fully redeemed the EUR 450 mln bond maturing in January 2025 and holding a 2.5% coupon, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In June this year, ING Bank supported Digi Romania and Digi Communications in arranging a credit facility worth EUR 150 mln for a period of 3 years to be used to repay the group's bonds.

In May, Digi reached an agreement to get indirect majority control of Telekom Romania Mobile – the local mobile operator and the last asset of the Greek group OTE that took over the country's incumbent telecom group, Romtelecom, in a process initiated in 1998.

However, the deal is still being evaluated by the Competition Council.

(Photo source: the company)