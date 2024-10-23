DiFine PR consolidates its tech team by recruiting former Bitdefender communication manager to support the global expansion efforts of the agency's clients

News from Companies

Focus: Providing support to clients expanding internationally, especially in Western Europe and the US

The agency has worked with more than 150 technology clients over the seven years since its launch

The full-service communications agency DiFine PR appoints Marius Buterchi as Senior Corporate Communication Manager to strengthen the agency's expertise in the tech sector and expand the services offered to local companies looking to expand into Western Europe and North America. In his new role, Marius will lead strategic initiatives aimed at developing effective communication solutions for corporate clients - especially in the tech sector - and startups.

His appointment reflects DiFine PR's goal to tailor services for tech companies, supporting them in achieving their international communications plans.

With over 20 years of experience in corporate and tech communications in both agency and client roles, Marius has managed successful campaigns for global brands such as Bitdefender, Lenovo and Adobe, building PR strategies that have increased their visibility and presence both in Romania and internationally, especially in the US market. Marius worked for 11 years at Bitdefender, holding positions such as Global PR Coordinator, US PR Manager and Head of Consumer PR.

"Marius Buterchi's appointment comes at a key time for DiFine PR as we focus on expanding our services in the tech sector, particularly to support our client's international expansion. His experience in corporate communications and strategic PR strategy will significantly contribute to strengthening our reputation as a trusted partner for tech companies and startups", said Diana Iosu, founder of DiFine PR.

"I enthusiastically joined the DiFine PR team at a time of growth and expansion for the agency. We have already started to deliver good results, working on strategic initiatives that support our clients, building strong partnerships, and strengthening media presence for our clients," said Marius Buterchi, Senior Corporate Communication Manager DiFine PR.

DiFine PR is an agency founded in 2017 by Diana Iosu, a communications specialist with over 25 years of experience. Last year, the agency recorded a turnover of €0.6 million, up about 40% compared to 2022.

Over 150 technology clients. Most want to expand internationally

DiFine PR's new strategic direction builds on the agency's accumulated expertise in the technology sector, with 60% of its clients coming from the tech sector, and the majority of the agency's clients have plans to grow internationally.

Over the seven years since its launch, DiFine PR has worked with over 150 tech organizations and startups - FintechOS, Stefanini, GapMinder, Techcelerator, SeedBlink, Mobile Industrial Robots, Tema Energy, Romanian Tech Startups Association - supporting them in communicating their funding rounds, their growth objectives and increasing their visibility in Romania and Europe.

Besides full PR, communication and business consulting services, the agency also organizes business and technology events such as Fuckup Nights Bucharest and NASA Space Apps Challenge.

Besides tech clients, the company has communicated over the years for brands such as McKinsey&Company, NN, Pluxee (formerly Sodexo), Alexandrion Group, Dulcinella, TH Essers, Direct Pharma Logistics, Black Sea Fund, Bricklofts, Goldring, Undelucram.ro, Restart Energy, Verita International School, Bitcoin Romania, Tradesilvania.

*This is a press release.