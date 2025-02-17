Far-right Romanian politician Diana Șoșoacă intends to run for president again in May elections

Far-right politician Diana Șoșoacă, an MEP and the leader of the SOS Romania party, announced on Monday, February 17, that she will run again in the presidential elections in May.

She also said that she has nearly gathered the required signatures for her candidacy.

“I will continue. We are collecting signatures, and we have gathered almost all of them. I will run for the presidency of Romania. And if the Constitutional Court dares - especially now, amid global changes - to block my candidacy, they will get exactly what they deserve, along with [Marcel] Ciolacu, [George] Simion, and all those from the system who try to deceive and manipulate public opinion,” Șoșoacă said at the Parliament Palace, as quoted by news agency Agerpres.

Diana Șoșoacă also joined the presidential race in 2024, but the Constitutional Court (CCR) invalidated her candidacy. Judges based their decision on grounds of conduct, ruling that the MEP does not exhibit behavior befitting a presidential candidate, citing antisemitic, anti-democratic attitudes, and other controversial actions. On the other hand, Șoșoacă called the decision abusive and politically motivated rather than constitutional.

Romania is set to rerun presidential elections in May after the CCR canceled last year’s vote. According to the electoral schedule, candidacies can be submitted no later than March 15.

Other announced candidates include Crin Antonescu, the joint candidate of the PNL-PSD-UDMR alliance, Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan (independent), and USR leader Elena Lasconi.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)