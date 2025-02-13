Ruling parties unite under Romania Forward Alliance to back Crin Antonescu’s presidential bid

Crin Antonescu announced that the three ruling parties, namely the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL), and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), have formed the Alianța România, Înainte/Romania Forward Alliance to support his candidacy in the upcoming presidential elections.

The announcement was posted on Antonescu's newly launched Facebook page, marking the beginning of his campaign under the alliance's banner.

Crin Antonescu, the former Liberal leader who has been validated as the ruling coalition's joint candidate for the presidency, used an aviation metaphor to describe the current state of the country.

"Romania is a plane in freefall, while the pilots and crew have been taken hostage by some passengers unhappy with the chosen destination. Why are we heading West? They want to turn back. And not just any way - they want Mr. Georgescu to fly the plane. It doesn't matter that he doesn't have a pilot's license; he's a patriot, so there's no way he could crash it. Gripped by panic, the rest of the passengers watch the mutiny, hoping the Americans will come to their rescue. Some even wonder: didn't he take a gliding course at city hall?" he says.

"So you can run an entire country too - it's the same principles. Solutions are being scrambled together, last-minute deals are being patched up. There are only a few minutes left before we crash into the ground. This is Romania's situation on February 12, 2025. And this is what I want to stop," he continues.

In his statement, Antonescu also rejected concerns raised by former president Klaus Iohannis, who had previously warned of Romania becoming an embarrassment.

"Shame doesn't hurt," Antonescu said. "What hurts is economic collapse and the hundreds of thousands of people leaving the country out of fear that we are returning to the Ceaușescu era."

"Starting today, the three parties backing me - PNL, PSD, and UDMR - have united under Alianța România, Înainte," he announced.

Romania will hold presidential elections again this year, with the first round scheduled for May 4, after the Constitutional Court annulled last year's elections. Other announced candidates include Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan and USR leader Elena Lasconi.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)