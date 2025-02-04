Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan launches presidential campaign website, seeks donations and volunteers

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan has officially launched his presidential campaign website, inviting supporters to join what he calls “a community-driven campaign.” In his announcement, he emphasized the need for public engagement, outlining three key ways people can get involved: donations, volunteering, and signature collection.

The campaign aims to raise EUR 2 million, Dan said, recalling the success of his mayoral run, when he gathered EUR 500,000 from 3,000 donors.

Nicușor Dan also called for volunteers to help spread the message both online and in person, and for supporters to collect 200,000 signatures by March 15 to secure his candidacy.

“The campaign will have its heart and energy from you, the volunteers. Whether it’s field activities, discussions with people, or online efforts, volunteers are essential to our success. Signing up is simple, and together, we can build a network of thousands or even tens of thousands of people to counter bots and bring the change we want for Romania,” Dan said.

“Visit nicusordan.ro and contribute to building an honest Romania and a better future for us all,” he added.

Romania will hold presidential elections again in May 2025 after the Constitutional Court (CCR) decided to annul last year’s entire presidential election process following declassified reports alleging Russian involvement in cyber activities aimed at undermining the integrity of the first round, which saw independent, EU-skeptic candidate Călin Georgescu score an unexpected win. In the second round, he was set to face USR president Elena Lasconi.

The first round of the presidential elections will be held on May 4, followed by the runoff on May 18.

