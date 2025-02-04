Politics

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan launches presidential campaign website, seeks donations and volunteers

04 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan has officially launched his presidential campaign website, inviting supporters to join what he calls “a community-driven campaign.” In his announcement, he emphasized the need for public engagement, outlining three key ways people can get involved: donations, volunteering, and signature collection.

The campaign aims to raise EUR 2 million, Dan said, recalling the success of his mayoral run, when he gathered EUR 500,000 from 3,000 donors.

Nicușor Dan also called for volunteers to help spread the message both online and in person, and for supporters to collect 200,000 signatures by March 15 to secure his candidacy.

“The campaign will have its heart and energy from you, the volunteers. Whether it’s field activities, discussions with people, or online efforts, volunteers are essential to our success. Signing up is simple, and together, we can build a network of thousands or even tens of thousands of people to counter bots and bring the change we want for Romania,” Dan said.

“Visit nicusordan.ro and contribute to building an honest Romania and a better future for us all,” he added.

Romania will hold presidential elections again in May 2025 after the Constitutional Court (CCR) decided to annul last year’s entire presidential election process following declassified reports alleging Russian involvement in cyber activities aimed at undermining the integrity of the first round, which saw independent, EU-skeptic candidate Călin Georgescu score an unexpected win. In the second round, he was set to face USR president Elena Lasconi.

The first round of the presidential elections will be held on May 4, followed by the runoff on May 18.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicușor Dan)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan launches presidential campaign website, seeks donations and volunteers

04 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan has officially launched his presidential campaign website, inviting supporters to join what he calls “a community-driven campaign.” In his announcement, he emphasized the need for public engagement, outlining three key ways people can get involved: donations, volunteering, and signature collection.

The campaign aims to raise EUR 2 million, Dan said, recalling the success of his mayoral run, when he gathered EUR 500,000 from 3,000 donors.

Nicușor Dan also called for volunteers to help spread the message both online and in person, and for supporters to collect 200,000 signatures by March 15 to secure his candidacy.

“The campaign will have its heart and energy from you, the volunteers. Whether it’s field activities, discussions with people, or online efforts, volunteers are essential to our success. Signing up is simple, and together, we can build a network of thousands or even tens of thousands of people to counter bots and bring the change we want for Romania,” Dan said.

“Visit nicusordan.ro and contribute to building an honest Romania and a better future for us all,” he added.

Romania will hold presidential elections again in May 2025 after the Constitutional Court (CCR) decided to annul last year’s entire presidential election process following declassified reports alleging Russian involvement in cyber activities aimed at undermining the integrity of the first round, which saw independent, EU-skeptic candidate Călin Georgescu score an unexpected win. In the second round, he was set to face USR president Elena Lasconi.

The first round of the presidential elections will be held on May 4, followed by the runoff on May 18.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicușor Dan)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 February 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors detain 11 people in case targeting developer Nordis
04 February 2025
Finance
Romania raises equivalent of EUR 4 bln with first FX bonds after outlook downgrade
04 February 2025
Politics
Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan launches presidential campaign website, seeks donations and volunteers
03 February 2025
Politics
Far-right politician Călin Georgescu calls for boycott of supermarkets in Romania
03 February 2025
Justice
Update: Real estate developer Nordis received EUR 200 mln through pyramid scheme, Romanian prosecutors say
03 February 2025
Finance
Romania to regulate and tax companies in cryptocurrency market
03 February 2025
Real Estate
MAS PLC sells Romanian strip mall portfolio to M Core Group
03 February 2025
Macro
Fiscal Council projects Romania's public deficit at 7.7% of GDP in 2025