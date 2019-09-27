Romania Insider
Business
Local studio to create the new interior design of Radisson Blu hotel in Bucharest
27 September 2019
Romanian interior architecture studio inSIGN, part of the Noblesse group, has been selected to develop the new interior design concept of the Radisson Blu hotel in Bucharest, one of the top five-star hotels in the Romanian capital.

The studio won this contract after an international selection process.

“Being accepted as an interior design studio for the Radisson Blu hotel group is a recognition of the creative and technical competencies that we have developed, which allowed us to reach a level comparable to big international studios,” said Loredana Preda, CEO of Noblesse Group International, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

inSIGN has already finalized the room concept and has set up two room mock-up models, combining the contemporary style with luxury touches.

The Noblesse group is one of the biggest luxury furniture retailers in Romania and owns the Noblesse Palace in downtown Bucharest.

