Major Romanian croissant maker Derpan raises EUR 2 mln with 5-year bonds

Romanian croissant producer Derpan SA has raised EUR 2 million through a private bond placement brokered by brokerage house Goldring SA, the company announced on August 20.

The secured, euro-denominated bonds mature in 2030 and carry an annual coupon of 11%, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The issue, initially planned at EUR 1.8 million, was increased to EUR 2 million following strong demand and ended with an oversubscription of 1.19 times.

The financing will support Derpan’s plans to expand production, with the company targeting an increase in the utilization rate of its new facilities from 67% in 2025 to 86% by 2029.

The offer was conducted between August 6 and 20, 2025. Derpan said it will apply for admission of the bonds to trading on the multilateral trading system of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The securities are guaranteed by a first-ranking mortgage over the Elmas brands owned by Golden Foods Snacks SA and Derpan SA.

Derpan is part of Golden Foods Snacks, one of the key players in Romania’s packaged food sector, active in both bakery and snack categories.

(Photo source: Chabandz/Dreamstime.com)