Politics

Romania's deputy prime minister Oana Gheorghiu to coordinate reform of loss-making state firms

20 November 2025

Deputy prime minister Oana Gheorghiu will lead a working group tasked with reforming Romania's loss-making state-owned companies, prime minister Ilie Bolojan said in an interview with ProTV, as reported by G4media.ro. Her predecessor, Dragos Anastasiu, resigned over a corruption scandal.

Bolojan stated that the government aims to address the weak performance of several state-owned enterprises that depend on public subsidies. 

"A working group coordinated by deputy prime minister Oana Gheorghiu will be formed to reform these loss-making state-owned companies. The management of state assets through state-owned companies is very important because some rely on state subsidies," he said.

The prime minister added that the list of troubled companies requiring reform will be approved at the government meeting on November 21.

The measure is expected to form part of the administration's broader effort to improve fiscal discipline and reduce budgetary pressure. Bolojan said the companies identified as problematic will face varied interventions depending on their situation. 

"Some of these loss-making companies will go into restructuring, some will elect management that will not make fun of their assets," he told ProTV.

Oana Gheorghiu, co-founder of the non-profit organization Dăruiește Viață, which built a hospital for children entirely with private donations, was officially sworn in as deputy prime minister on October 30.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

