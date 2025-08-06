Justice

Romanian deputy PM says magistrates’ pensions must be included in next reform package

06 August 2025

Deputy prime minister Tanczos Barna stated on August 4 that Romania’s second package of deficit-reduction measures cannot move forward without addressing magistrates’ pensions, Economedia.ro reported. He warned that failure to reform the system would jeopardise commitments under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Speaking on Digi24, Tanczos said that no sector should be exempt from cost-cutting measures. 

“From my point of view, no [the package cannot exclude magistrates’ pensions], because the Romanian state would lose a lot, because this PNRR programme would enter an area of vulnerability,” he said. 

He argued that all employees, from Parliament and Government to local authorities and state-owned companies, should contribute to fiscal consolidation.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan has proposed raising the standard retirement age for magistrates to 65, increasing the minimum service period from 25 to 35 years, and capping pensions at 70% of the last net salary instead of 80% of the gross salary. These proposals are part of broader efforts to reduce public spending and meet deficit targets.

The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) criticised the proposed changes, claiming they breach constitutional principles and were introduced without proper consultation. The CSM also said the measures would create disparities between different generations of judges and prosecutors and could destabilise the judicial system. It accused the government of using the pension debate to divert attention from wider economic problems.

Justice minister Radu Marinescu claimed on August 4 that the prime minister’s announcement represents a proposal rather than a draft law, implying that further revisions are expected.

“The variant presented by the Prime Minister is a proposal. We did not work on this proposal. That does not mean that we do not agree with these proposals. Well, there are some principles that we have constantly exposed,” Marinescu said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

