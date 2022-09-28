Politics

Romanian deputies clear higher wages for local elected public servants

28 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies approved with 168 votes against 79 and 4 abstentions the bill that provides higher wages to mayors, deputy mayors, heads of county councils and their deputies.

The Senate previously passed the bill including all the public servants, including the members of the Parliament - which prompted protests from the opposition reformist party USR.

The Social Democrats (PSD) have quickly moved to gain electoral support and promised to keep the wage hikes only for lower-rank public servants and not MPs. However, the opposition claims that the ruling coalition is incentivising heads of the local administration to remain loyal ahead of the 2024 local elections.

The law passed by the deputies, aimed at clearing Government’s ordinance OUG 115/2022, will bring the public servants’ wages closer to the annual targets set under a public wage bill that has been constantly deferred. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian deputies clear higher wages for local elected public servants

28 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies approved with 168 votes against 79 and 4 abstentions the bill that provides higher wages to mayors, deputy mayors, heads of county councils and their deputies.

The Senate previously passed the bill including all the public servants, including the members of the Parliament - which prompted protests from the opposition reformist party USR.

The Social Democrats (PSD) have quickly moved to gain electoral support and promised to keep the wage hikes only for lower-rank public servants and not MPs. However, the opposition claims that the ruling coalition is incentivising heads of the local administration to remain loyal ahead of the 2024 local elections.

The law passed by the deputies, aimed at clearing Government’s ordinance OUG 115/2022, will bring the public servants’ wages closer to the annual targets set under a public wage bill that has been constantly deferred. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca