Politics

Romanian Senators approve wage hike for them and other public servants

22 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

With the vote of all political parties except for reformist USR (and some four independent MPs), Romania's Senate approved on September 21 a bill with the effect of bringing public servants' wages closer to the ambitious wage calendar for the budgetary sector - a calendar that was frozen shortly after being endorsed.

The timing of the move and striking statements prompted public criticism.

Liberal (PNL) senator Virgil Guran, once a supporter of the financial sustainability principles, argued that "we have to learn to be rich and honest" - hinting at a famous statement of former President Ion Iliescu (a former nomenklatura member who served as Romania's first President after the fall of the communism), who claimed about himself to be "poor and honest."

Iliescu's successor, Social Democratic Party - PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, poured water on the incipient scandal, saying that his party does not entirely support the wage hikes, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Specifically, Ciolacu promised to convince his ruling partners, namely the Liberal Party and the ethnic Hungarians - the authors of the amendments passed by the Senate on September 21 - not to enforce the wage hikes for the members of parliament and other high-rank public servants.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian Senators approve wage hike for them and other public servants

22 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

With the vote of all political parties except for reformist USR (and some four independent MPs), Romania's Senate approved on September 21 a bill with the effect of bringing public servants' wages closer to the ambitious wage calendar for the budgetary sector - a calendar that was frozen shortly after being endorsed.

The timing of the move and striking statements prompted public criticism.

Liberal (PNL) senator Virgil Guran, once a supporter of the financial sustainability principles, argued that "we have to learn to be rich and honest" - hinting at a famous statement of former President Ion Iliescu (a former nomenklatura member who served as Romania's first President after the fall of the communism), who claimed about himself to be "poor and honest."

Iliescu's successor, Social Democratic Party - PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, poured water on the incipient scandal, saying that his party does not entirely support the wage hikes, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Specifically, Ciolacu promised to convince his ruling partners, namely the Liberal Party and the ethnic Hungarians - the authors of the amendments passed by the Senate on September 21 - not to enforce the wage hikes for the members of parliament and other high-rank public servants.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University