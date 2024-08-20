Environment

Environment minister: Romania’s deposit-return scheme “works as expected,” collection rate on the rise

20 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Deposit-Return System, SGR, “works as expected,” environment minister Mircea Fechet said, noting that the collection rate of recyclable packaging is rising constantly. By fall, the number of collected packages is expected to reach 2 billion.

“The results are positive. If we look at the numbers, we passed 1.3 billion (e.n. returned packages) at the end of July, and we’ll soon reach the second billion, which means a lot for the environment, just as it means a lot for business and jobs,” minister Fechet said, quoted by Agerpres.

The sixth regional center for collecting and processing SGR packaging was opened in Dolj county on Monday, August 19, and the environment minister said the new opening proves that the scheme is working.

“Only the equipment here cost over EUR 6 million and created 120 green jobs,” Mircea Fechet said.

He mentioned, however, that certain things still need to be improved regarding this system, especially at the collection points.

“There are often unjustifiably long queues at those collection machines, there are stores that today, eight months from the launch of the Deposit-Return System, simply refuse, even though the law obliges them, to take the packaging from people,” the minister said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Normal
Environment

Environment minister: Romania’s deposit-return scheme “works as expected,” collection rate on the rise

20 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Deposit-Return System, SGR, “works as expected,” environment minister Mircea Fechet said, noting that the collection rate of recyclable packaging is rising constantly. By fall, the number of collected packages is expected to reach 2 billion.

“The results are positive. If we look at the numbers, we passed 1.3 billion (e.n. returned packages) at the end of July, and we’ll soon reach the second billion, which means a lot for the environment, just as it means a lot for business and jobs,” minister Fechet said, quoted by Agerpres.

The sixth regional center for collecting and processing SGR packaging was opened in Dolj county on Monday, August 19, and the environment minister said the new opening proves that the scheme is working.

“Only the equipment here cost over EUR 6 million and created 120 green jobs,” Mircea Fechet said.

He mentioned, however, that certain things still need to be improved regarding this system, especially at the collection points.

“There are often unjustifiably long queues at those collection machines, there are stores that today, eight months from the launch of the Deposit-Return System, simply refuse, even though the law obliges them, to take the packaging from people,” the minister said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 August 2024
Politics
Ambassador Lior Ben Dor: Very proud to represent Israel in Romania, the country where my parents and grandparents were born
20 August 2024
Real Estate
Works to consolidate Unirii Square in downtown Bucharest set to start this fall
20 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s euro adoption remains in limbo, poll shows
20 August 2024
Macro
Romania's Fiscal Council warns public deficit heads to 8% of GDP this year
19 August 2024
Culture
Romania’s long-distance trail Via Transilvanica has ‘few minutes of glory’ in Times Square
19 August 2024
Sports
Gheorghe Hagi seeks to sell 90% of his football club Farul Constanța
19 August 2024
Transport
Romania's Iasi airport to become energy-independent after developing 5MW PV park
19 August 2024
Transport
Romania's Tarom sells London Heathrow slots to Qatar Airways