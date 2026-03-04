Dental care with a niche perfumery DNA: The new LEBON formula, featuring aromas from Grasse, now exclusively available in Romania through DailyCare.ro

News from Companies

DailyCare, an online retailer specializing in premium cosmetics and personal care products, is expanding its portfolio and bringing to Romania, exclusively, the new LEBON formula, a French premium oral care brand. The new range integrates 98% ingredients of natural origin and exclusive aromas from Grasse, the world capital of perfumery, proposing a premium positioning in the toothpaste category through an approach inspired by niche perfumery and the lifestyle segment.

A growing premium segment. Toothpaste integrated into a daily wellbeing ritual.



The oral care market is undergoing a phase of sophistication, driven by a visible shift in consumer behavior. The focus is moving toward clean ingredients, carefully developed formulas, and differentiated sensory experiences, in a category long dominated almost exclusively by medical and functional claims.



In this context, LEBON positions toothpaste within the sphere of daily wellbeing rituals. The brand emphasizes formulas with ingredients of natural origin, the removal of controversial additives, and flavors created by master perfumers from Grasse, complemented by a premium design aligned with the lifestyle segment. Effectiveness in dental care remains the foundation of the pyramid, on which a multisensory “Made in France” experience is built.



The launch of the new LEBON formula comes at a relevant moment for the industry, close to World Oral Health Day, when discussions around prevention, education, and proper hygiene return to the public agenda. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global toothpaste market is estimated to grow from approximately USD 20.14 billion in 2025 to over USD 29 billion by 2032, with an annual growth rate of over 5%, driven by demand for formulas that combine functionality with lifestyle benefits, including ingredients of natural origin and premium positioning.



For DailyCare, securing exclusivity for the new LEBON formula marks a strategic step in strengthening its carefully curated premium portfolio, with products selected for everyday personal care.

“We are observing a clear shift in consumer behavior: people are investing more in products that combine performance with experience. The oral care category is beginning to be viewed similarly to skincare, as a space where ingredients, provenance, and design matter more and more,” said Mihaela Radu, Co-founder of DailyCare.

Oral care, between health and experience. From functional to brand differentiator.



In a mature and highly competitive category, the premium oral care segment creates room for products that deliver added value and define a curated lifestyle through formula, provenance, design, and experience, elements that build long-term brand equity.



For retailers, this type of brand contributes to increasing the average basket value and attracting a quality-oriented, authenticity-driven audience that appreciates a product used daily but chosen carefully, with attention to ingredients, aesthetics, and sensory experience.

“For DailyCare, the exclusivity for LEBON strengthens our direction of building a premium portfolio based on clear selection criteria. We look at formula rigor, transparency, and the high percentage of ingredients of natural origin, 98% in the case of LEBON, as well as the coherence between performance and brand identity. The ‘Made in France’ component and the connection to Grasse bring an additional level of differentiation for a discerning audience with increasingly high-quality standards,” said Diana Baltac, Co-founder of DailyCare.ro.

*this is a press release.