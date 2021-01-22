Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/22/2021 - 08:02
Business

Deloitte: SAF-T can close one sixth of Romania’s massive VAT gap

22 January 2021
Romania can collect an additional EUR 1 billion (nearly 0.5% of GDP) worth of VAT per year after the SAF-T system becomes operational, according to Vlad Boeriu, coordinating partner for tax and legal services at Deloitte Romania.

SAF-T is a new system through which taxpayers send electronic reports to the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF).

"[SAF-T] would mean an increase in VAT collection of about EUR 1 billion per year. We currently raise VAT worth about EUR 12 bln a year, and we have the largest VAT gap in EU," said Boeriu at ZF Live, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"SAF-T means standard audit file for taxation or the standard file for tax control. With a standard file, each company will send data in the same format," he explained.

Romania lost almost EUR 6.6 bln in 2018 from uncollected VAT, Georgiana Iancu, leader of the indirect taxes department at EY Romania, said at a conference, according to Bursa.ro.

Romania still ranks first in the EU in terms of the VAT gap, and estimates show a deepening of the gap in 2020. The first 11 months of 2020 show net VAT revenues of RON 54 bln (EUR 11 bln), down 9.5% compared to the same period in 2019.

"The reasons that contributed to this decline are the increase in VAT refunds by about 11%, facilities for extending the terms of payment of tax obligations, and unfavorable developments in certain sectors generated by the pandemic," Iancu explained.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

Iulian Ernst
Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

22 January 2021
Business
Romania’s public debt-to-GDP ratio up 9.1pp in Jan-Nov
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Iulian Ernst
Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

22 January 2021
Business
Romania’s public debt-to-GDP ratio up 9.1pp in Jan-Nov
