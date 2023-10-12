Deloitte service centres in Romania cut space leased in Oregon Park by 40%

Deloitte service centres in Romania have reduced their space leased in the Oregon Park complex in Bucharest by 40% to 12,500 sqm despite the rising number of employees, Economica.net reported.

Deloitte had initially rented ​​almost 20,000 sqm shortly before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Meanwhile, although the number of employees in the three local entities has increased by almost 1,000, the need for office space has decreased due to the preference of employees to work in a flexible regime," Deloitte Romania representatives explained.

Oregon Park is Lion’s Head’s main asset in Romania, comprising three premium Class A office buildings, providing approximately 70,000 sqm of office space and 12,000 square metres of landscaped green areas. More than 2,000 employees of the three Deloitte delivery centres – Deloitte Tehnologie, Deloitte Support Services and Deloitte Shared Services – have their offices in Oregon Park buildings B and C.

(Photo source: Lion's Head)