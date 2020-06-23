Ro Insider
Another delay for the subway line in western Bucharest
23 June 2020
The subway line serving the residents of Drumul Taberei neighborhood, in western Bucharest, will not open on June 30, as previously announced, transport minister Lucian Bode said.

He made the announcement on Monday, June 22, after a visit to the site of the M5 line alongside prime minister Ludovic Orban.

Bode avoided announcing a new deadline for the opening of the line, which has seen numerous delays. However, prime minister Orban ruled out the option of opening the line in 2021, Economica.net reported.

Although the infrastructure of the M5 line is mostly finished, work still needs to be done on the ventilation system, and there are other various technological tests to undertake, the minister explained.

“Unfortunately, the deadline undertaken by entrepreneurs, consultants, and beneficiary, namely opening the line for passengers on June 30, 2020, cannot be met. I publicly apologize on behalf of the 17 ministers and 8 general managers who have run the Transport Ministry and Metrorex [e.n. the operator of the Bucharest subway] until now,” Bode said, quoted by Economica.net.

Bode mentioned some of the employees of the Transport Ministry and Metrorex, who promise things but do not deliver and provide explanations instead. 

The water infiltrations represent another cause of the delay. They are due to the composition of the soil, a combination of clay and sand, a representative of the builder explained. 

The first tests on the M5 line took place this past weekend.

The Râul Doamnei – Eroilor section of the M5 line will be almost 7 km long. It will have ten stations and a depot (Râul Doamnei, Constantin Brâncuşi, Valea Ialomiţei, Romancierilor, Parc Drumul Taberei, Tudor Vladimirescu, Favorit, Orizont, Academia Militară, Eroilor 2).

The total value of the Drumul Taberei-Eroilor project is of RON 3.4 billion (some EUR 700 million).

The new line will bring Bucharest’s subway network to a total of 78 km while the number of stations will increase by 10 to 63.

The M5 line is made up of three sections: Eroilor - Râul Doamnei, Eroilor - Iancului, and Iancului - Pantelimon. 

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

