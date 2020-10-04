Newsroom
Romania’s Ministry of Defense begins face shield production
10 April 2020
The Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN) announced that it started the production of face shields for the military personnel acting in support of central and local authorities fighting against the new coronavirus (COVID-19). About 1,000 face shields have been produced so far.

“Logistical structures of the Land Force Staff (SMFT), the Air Force Staff (SMFA), as well as a team of specialists from the Ferdinand I Military Technical Academy (ATM) started the production of protective face shields to meet the requirements of structures of forces participating in the national effort against the spread of COVID-19,” MApN said.

Production is expected to go up to 800 face shields a day. The MApN structures are planning to manufacture about 20,000 such protective shields.

At the same time, a team from the Military Technical Academy has developed a model of face shield that can be made from consumables through 3D printing. The first face shields of this kind were sent to the medical staff of the Dr. Carol Davila Central Military Hospital for tests, and the feedback was positive, MApN also said. Another 70 face shields are to be distributed to those on the front line in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

