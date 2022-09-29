Hacking & cybersecurity conference to bring over 1,500 participants to Bucharest this November

DefCamp, the most important annual hacking and cybersecurity conference in Central and Eastern Europe, will hold a new edition in Bucharest this fall. Scheduled for November 10-11, the event is expected to attract more than 1,500 participants from around the world, including cybersecurity enthusiasts, experts, institutional representatives, business and NGO leaders, and students.

“DefCamp will be the right environment to discuss today’s cybersecurity challenges, and experts on stage will address topics such as critical infrastructure security, building a company-wide security strategy and incident management, ransomware, malware, device tracking threats in 5G networks and more,” the organizers said.

Since its first edition in 2011, DefCamp has brought together the region’s community of security experts to showcase current solutions for effective and lasting protection against cybercriminals. This year’s edition will focus on creating opportunities to reconnect and develop members’ skills after two years of being exclusively online.

Participants have the opportunity to compete in a series of hacking and cybersecurity competitions organized as part of Hacking Village. The biggest competition, DefCamp Capture the Flag (D-CTF), has a qualification phase from September 30 to October 1, with the most skilled advancing to the final round held during DefCamp. The finals will consist of an Attack and Defense competition, a much more complex competition that allows participants to experience some of the day-to-day work of cybersecurity teams and explore both the offensive and defensive roles in such a team.

The list of speakers includes Bianca Lewis - 15-year-old hacker and founder of Girls Who Hack and Secure Open Vote, Maksim Iavich - Head of Cyber Security Directorate at Caucasus University and also Director of the Cyber Security Center, CST (CU), and Jayson E. Street - a world-renowned specialist in this field.

The registration form and list of speakers are available on the official event website.

From 2011 to date, DefCamp has attracted almost 9,500 participants from over 55 countries and 150 cities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)