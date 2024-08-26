Tech

Romanian DIY retailer Dedeman looking to hire IT specialists for new DedeTech project

26 August 2024

Romanian do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer Dedeman, controlled by entrepreneurs Adrian and Dragoş Pavăl, announced the launch of its DedeTech project, opening up opportunities for IT professionals. 

Through this initiative, the company said it aims to revolutionize its digital infrastructure, focusing on optimizing the logistics and e-commerce processes of its 62 stores nationwide. In this context, Dedeman is looking to hire IT specialists.

"The world is changing at an amazing speed, and technology has transformed the way we live, work, and interact with one another. If ten years ago, we could not imagine that we would end up ordering the products needed for renovations online, today this has become a daily reality for millions of people. As the market leader, we have the responsibility to position ourselves at the forefront of this digital revolution […]. DedeTech is the foundation on which we base these aspirations, that's why we are looking for talented people who share this vision and can become part of Dedeman's digital future," said Dragoș Pavăl, president of Dedeman.

With offices in Bacău, Bucharest, and Iași, DedeTech aims to attract professionals for Dedeman's IT and e-commerce departments. Their role will be to develop and implement integrated technology systems that meet the ever-changing needs of customers, while ensuring effective data protection and IT infrastructure security, the company said.

The Dedeman network comprises 62 stores, 5 logistics centers, its own car fleet, and more than 13,000 employees.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dedeman)

