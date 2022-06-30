ddroidd appoints Customer Operations Director to focus on client growth (press release)

Press Release

Global technical services specialist, ddroidd, has appointed Maria Racuciu as Customer Operations Director to focus on maintaining strong relationships and helping to drive client growth.

Maria has more than 16 years of experience in the IT industry across several roles including Software Engineer, Project Manager, Program Manager, and Business Area Manager in the manufacturing, retail, education, and financial sectors. With a strong strategic background, she will be responsible for developing customised frameworks for clients to ensure customer satisfaction and growth.

Overseeing the delivery of client services, Maria will maintain relationships to make sure the overall strategic and project objectives have been met and delivered on time and as agreed. Maria has a good understanding of the entire end-to-end process with on-the-ground experience combined with higher level leadership roles. Having worked at accesa-RaRo for more than seven years, she was exposed to a range of skills from Program Manager to Head of Delivery Best Practices.

Speaking of her new role, Maria said: “I love the company’s vision of wanting to put Romania on the map for delivering outstanding quality and reliability, and I’m looking forward to being a part of helping to implement that. ddroidd’s people-first approach is really refreshing for our industry; on joining I instantly felt part of a family – and I will be working with my twin sister again, which makes this move even more exciting.”

ddroidd is a multi-award-winning company offering technical strategy, application development, and application management support services globally. With offices in Leeds, UK, Cluj-Napoca, and Iasi, Romania, it currently employs more than 130 technical experts with a partner network of over 300 specialists.

“At ddroidd we want to challenge the way things have always been done, to give our people the creativity and autonomy to excel. Our country has some of the industry’s best technical experts and we are on a mission to let the world know that. By uniting the greatest technical minds, we can create something really special. It is this outlook and passion of delivering outstanding results that makes us the company of choice not only for our clients, but our people too", said Catalin Stancel, CEO of ddroidd.

“We are growing quickly, and this is made possible by having the best people all working towards the same vision to make a difference. Maria’s wealth of experience in both on-the-ground and strategic roles will be invaluable in helping to strengthen customer relationships and grow our existing portfolio", added Catalin.

For more information on ddroidd visit: www.ddroidd.com.