Sports

Romanian football club FCSB announces cyberattack disrupting ticket sales for Olympique Lyon match

25 February 2025

Romanian football club FCSB announced on Tuesday, February 25, that its website has been targeted by a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, which has caused disruptions in the online ticketing process. The incident occurred as the Bucharest team was selling tickets for the match against Olympique Lyon in the Europa League round of 16.

The DDoS attack occurs when a large number of compromised devices, known as a "botnet," are used to overwhelm a server, network, or online service, rendering it inaccessible to legitimate users, the football club said. It also stated that its ticketing department is working to identify and block these attacks in real time to resolve the issue.

At the time of the announcement, FCSB confirmed that over 10,000 users were online, and more than 200 DDoS attacks had already been detected and neutralized.

The team expressed hope that the issue would be resolved as quickly as possible.

The FCSB-Lyon match will take place on March 6, 2025, at the National Arena in Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/FCSB)

