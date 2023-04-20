Romania’s swimming star David Popovici signs four-year partnership with Raiffeisen Bank

Raiffeisen Bank said on April 19 that it signed a four-year partnership to support Romania's swimming star David Popovici. The young athlete, who currently holds the world record in 100 m freestyle and the junior world record in 200 m freestyle, recently qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"We are honored to be part of David Popovici's gallery of supporters, to support him in his sporting journey, and we invite you to join us!" - said Zdenek Romanek, President and CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

In his turn, David Popovici said: "I'm happy with this partnership because it's one for performance. My motivation lies in success, stability, safety, values shared with the Raiffeisen team. It is a long-term partnership: I want to perform in sports in the long run and return part of this success not only in the form of inspiration for other young people - I, for my part, being inspired by other Romanian performers - but also as a contribution to society, to communities."

David Popovici is a world and European champion. In 2022 he became the youngest world champion in the men's 200 m freestyle and one of the youngest men's world champions in the history of swimming.

(Photo source: Raiffeisen Bank)