2022 LEN Awards: Romania’s David Popovici voted best European male swimmer of the year

Romania’s top athlete David Popovici has been voted Europe’s best male swimmer of the year at the 2022 LEN Awards, local Agerpres reported. The Romanian topped the ranking with 56.16% of votes, followed at a distance by Hungarian Kristof Milak (22.71%) and Italy’s Thomas Ceccon (13.79%).

“Romania’s David Popovici claimed an overwhelming win among the men – here the LEN voters favoured him heavily while Hungary’s Kristof Milak topped the public polls. Last year saw three individual long-course world records at the men’s majors – not surprisingly, the three WR-beaters also came 1-3 in the ranks. Popovici’s 100m WR in Rome was the real headline in 2022 as he brought down one of the last shiny WRs from 2009 (Milak beat his own mark in the 200m fly, and Italy’s Thomas Ceccon stunned many with his 100m back WR),” reads the official LEN announcement.

Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte (37.20%) was named Europe’s best in 2022 among female swimmers.

Another Romanian athlete, Constantin Popovici, topped the polls (the federations’ votes and the public one) in high diving. He received 64.77% of the votes, followed by his fellow countryman Catalin Preda (24.18%) and Italian Alessandro de Rose (11.05%).

The public vote counted for 30% of the total voting, with 70% weighting for the LEN members and technical committee voting.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)