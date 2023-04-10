Romanian swimming star David Popovici qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Swimming star David Popovici booked his ticket for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after winning the gold medal in 100 m freestyle at the Romanian National Championships on Saturday, April 8.

According to the Romanian Swimming Federation, he finished the race in 47.61, which is within the Olympic standard for the Paris 2024 Games.

“Any competition we go to, my coach and I aim to be ignorant of limits,” Popovici said after the race, quoted by Len.eu. “I’m glad I got the ticket for the Olympic Games.”

According to the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, David Popovici is the second Team Romania athlete to meet the qualification criteria for the Paris 2024 Olympics, after Delvine Relin Meringor (marathon). It will be his second participation in the Olympic Games after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Romanian National Championships took place in Otopeni, close to Bucharest, last week. Popovici, 18, won two gold medals on the first day of the event, namely 50 m freestyle and 100 m backstroke, and then continued to score more winnings, finishing the competition with a total of six gold medals.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)