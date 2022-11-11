David Popovici wins gold medal at Romanian national swimming championships

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Phenomenon Romanian swimmer David Popovici won the gold medal in the 100 m short course freestyle at the Romanian National Championships held in Otopeni.

Popovici finished the race with a time of 46.62, a national record. Andrei Ungur (CSM Braşov) took second place, with a time of 48.42, and Patrick Sebastian Dinu (CS Farul Constanţa) finished third, with a time of 48.62.

David Popovici will also compete in the 200m freestyle (Friday, November 11), 100 m mixed (Saturday), and 400 m freestyle (Sunday) during the Championships.

Between December 13-18, Popovici will participate in the FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

“I'm going to next month's Worlds to learn. I have no time or place goals. If I make the finals, great. If I get medals, even better, but I don't necessarily aim for that. I'm going to learn from those who are better than me in the short course so I can become better and at some point compete with them,” Popovici told Digisport.

David Popovici became a swimming sensation over the summer, when he won the 200 m freestyle final at the World Senior Championships in Budapest. He also set a new junior world record.

(Photo source: David Popovici Official Facebook page)