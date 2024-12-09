Swimming star David Popovici becomes third Romanian to feature on L'Equipe magazine cover

Olympic swimming champion David Popovici has made history by becoming the third Romanian to appear on the cover of L'Equipe magazine. Two other iconic Romanians, Gheorghe Hagi and Nadia Comăneci, were previously featured in the magazine.

In the recent edition of the renowned French sports magazine, Popovici is described as "an exceptional swimmer and a man committed, above all, to the fight against Russian influence in his country," News.ro reported.

The article highlights his remarkable success, including his gold medal victory at the Paris Olympic Games, and his active involvement in political matters concerning Romania's future.

L'Equipe mentions how David Popovici urged Romanians to vote intelligently in order to protect democracy and the future.

In a reaction on social media, Popovici said: "Proud to be the third Romanian to appear on the cover of L'Equipe magazine, after the exceptional Gheorghe Hagi and Nadia Comaneci. L'Equipe is one of the most prestigious sports publications in the world."

