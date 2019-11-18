Ro Insider
Entertainment
Romania’s Untold festival announces 2020 dates, first passes go on sale
18 November 2019
The 2020 edition of the Untold music festival, held yearly in the western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca, will take place between July 30 and August 2.

The first passes for the event go on sale at special prices on November 20, at 14:00. They will sell at prices ranging from EUR 109 to EUR 309, plus taxes, the organizers of the festival announced.

The General Access passes sell for EUR 109, plus taxes, compared to the final price of EUR 199, plus taxes. This pass allows owners to check in online for free within 30 days from its purchase. After the date, additional fees apply.

The General Access Flexi pass sells for EUR 119, plus taxes, compared to the final price of EUR 214 plus taxes. It allows those who purchase it to check in online for free up to 14 days before the start of the festival.

Neither of these two pass options allows buyers to return them.

At the same time, those interested can also chose the General Access Risk Free pass, which sells for EUR 122 plus taxes, compared to the final price of EUR 216 plus taxes. It allows owners to check in for free within 30 days from its purchase, and to return it up to 14 days before the start of the festival.

The VIP passes sell for EUR 309 plus taxes, compared to the final price of EUR 399 plus taxes. The pass is meant for those over 18 years old, and allows owners to check in within 30 days after buying it. This type of pass cannot be returned.

Over 375,000 people attended the 2019 edition of the event, where some 200 artists performed on the festival’s ten stages.

(Photo: Untold Facebook Page)

